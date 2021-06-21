‘Meanwhile we are baaaack’ says Nancy Onyancha as she joins KBC

The much awaited Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) re-launch kicks off Monday evening with ‘Darubini’ at 7pm being anchored by media personality Nancy Onyancha alongside renowned swahili anchor Harith Salim.

With over 10 years of experience in six different media houses, she says believes in giving the best and the KBC audience should expect great human interest features from her.

From growing up wanting to be a lawyer, to becoming a journalist Onyancha says she’s passionate about matters affecting women and children like FGM and maternal health.

Having being a field reporter for over seven years, she enjoys travelling and reading.

On Monday, Ms. Onyancha shared on her instagram page “Meanwhile we are baaaack. New Fresh content.” Her followers and fans have wished her well.

The swahili news presenter is joining the new team of anchors including Catherine Kasavuli, Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora , John Jacob Kioria , Fred Indimuli, Juma Ballo, Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu.

KBC Editor-in-Chief Samuel Maina said the changes have been informed by the market dynamics and changing audience needs.

The revamped Darubini will now feature household names such as Ahmed Juma Bhalo, Beatrice Gatonye Ngetich on Tuesday and Wednesday, Salim and Onyancha on Friday.

Badi Muhsin and Pauline Shegu who will steer the special Kiswahili legend edition on Saturdays and Kamche Menza will wrap up the week on Sunday.

Harith Salim

Meanwhile, Harith Salim says it’s privilege to be part of the national broadcaster.

He is a language enthusiast and holds a degree in Mass Communication (First Class Honors) from the Islamic University in Uganda.

He has over 15 years of experience in broadcast journalism working as a News Editor, Producer as well as a News Presenter for various media Companies including Nation Media group ,Media max as well as the National Broadcaster KBC.

Harith also served as a high school Swahili teacher in Uganda in 2006 and is also a motivational speaker and a mentor for students showing interest in various fields of work.

Tune in to Radio Taifa, English Service and KBC Channel 1 TV this evening, for a new look.