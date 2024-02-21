Meat inspector arrested over alleged extortion

EACC has arrested a Nairobi County Official for allegedly demanding a Ksh15,000 bribe from a client as a condition for inspecting slaughtered goats.

According to the antigraft agency, the official had been deployed as a Meat Inspector at Kariobangi Slaughter House.

EACC said the complainant refused to succumb extortion and instead reported the matter leading to the arrest.

The Commission also recovered additional Ksh24,000 which the suspect had received from another trader.

The officer, Moses Gachanja Gachuki, was arrested on Tuesday and held in custody at Kilimani Police Station pending investigations.

According to EACC, the officer is among Meat Inspectors in Nairobi County extorting money from traders before inspecting their meat.

“They are further accused of asking meat traders not to make payment of all fees payable through the designated Government Pay Bill but only deposit a small portion and hand over the rest of the amount in cash to the Inspection Officers,” EACC said.