Media accreditation for WTO´s 12th Ministerial Conference now open

Members of the media who wish to attend the World Trade Organisation’s 12th Ministerial Conference to be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 30 November to 3 December 2021 can now apply for accreditation.

According to World Trade Organisation (WTO), the deadline for receiving applications is 16 November 2021.

Before submitting the details for accreditation, media representatives are requested to make sure they fulfil the criteria specified on the WTO website.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have a separate accreditation process. Delegations should apply through their designated channels.

Journalists and other media representatives are required to submit a scanned copy of the letter of assignment from their editor on an official letterhead and a passport photo.

Once the application has been considered, a confirmation letter will be sent by e-mail. A detailed explanation of the accreditation procedure is available here.

WTO noted that accreditation for attending the Ministerial Conference does not automatically grant entry into Switzerland and a visa might be required.

Those intending to register for the conference can access information on visa requirements to enter Switzerland here.

Information for the media can be accessed here .

COVID-19 continues to be a concern and the WTO will follow the health requirements and guidelines of the Swiss authorities.

While preparations are taking place on the basis that journalists will be able to attend in person, please be aware that the situation can change rapidly and that limits may be placed on physical participation if circumstances require.