Media asked to analyze China-Africa relations from a development perspective

Media in Kenya, and Africa as a whole, has been challenged to observe accuracy and objectivity in their coverage of the existing relationship between China and Africa. Amid skepticism over the East Asian country’s interests in the continent, journalists have been encouraged to scrutinize this collaboration from a development perspective.

The majority of the speakers who addressed the China-Africa Media Cooperation Forum 2020 held in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, argued that a close analysis of the relationship holds the answer and will help demystify what they believe has been an outright misrepresentation of the situation.

Coming at the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, Former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission Erastus Mwencha notes that there has been widespread misinformation regarding China’s agenda in the continent, for instance, under the framework of Belt and Road Initiative.

Ambassador Mwencha, who also sits in the High-level Advisory Council of Belt and Road, noted that the only way to remedy this situation is for journalists to carry out investigations and read more about what China is offering Africa.

“What I see is people and journalists quoting or reporting what others have said or written in the past” Mwencha said

He said the role of the Fourth Estate is to not only hold the people to account, but also to inform the society.

His views resonated well with those of Kenya Film Classification Board Chair Dr. Ezekiel Mutua who insists that trade relations and opportunities availed by China through the Belt and Road Initiative must be broken down to the citizenry in a way that is both factual but sensible.

“China-Africa collaboration must be premised on development and common interests that focus on improving the lives and livelihoods of our people. The media both in China and Africa must commit to communicating this relationship in a way that people find them mutually beneficial.” The KFCB boss reiterated

Addressing the forum via video link from Beijing, the Executive Secretary of All-China Journalists Association Tian Yuhong urged media practitioners from both sides to resist the temptation to publish unverified reports. He noted that for some time, the western media have leveraged their advantages in digital technology to discredit China and Africa cooperation.

“The Chinese and African press should be more united and jointly advocate objective, rational, and scientific media coverage, enhance mutual understanding between China and Africa, and cement the traditional friendship between our two sides.” He stressed.

On his part, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Dr. Naim Bilal acknowledged that there has been a great involvement of China in the continent particularly in aiding development. He says this cooperation has been extended to the Media industry.

He recalled his time at the helm of Kenya News Agency where China donated state-of-the-art digital equipment worth in excess of Kshs.72 Million that was distributed throughout government information offices across the country.

“We have had great partnerships between China and Kenya. I have attended many Belt and Road forums in China where I have seen great interest with China to partner Africa in a variety of areas, media being one of them.” Dr. Bilal remarked

Lauding the existing cooperation between Beijing and Africa, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Zhou Pingjian says his country has always paid attention to the voices of Africa, respects the continent’s will, and seeks to be in line with Africa’s needs.

“Guided by the principle of upholding justice while pursuing shared interests and the principle of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith, China is fully committed to strengthening solidarity and cooperation with Africa.” He said

At the same time, Deputy Director-General of China’s communication bureau of cyberspace Zhang Yong termed the media cooperation “an effective mechanism for leading media organizations to engage in policy dialogue, content cooperation, talent exchanges, and technical and industrial cooperation.”

Over and above this, Media Council of Kenya chairman Maina Muiruri noted that media, especially in Kenya, has come of age and that journalists have the capacity and the wherewithal to exercise independence. He noted that the swift adoption of digital technology by the media industry in Kenya will strengthen this endeavor.

“Digital technology has shown what opportunities are there and can be adopted and we have the capacity to produce our own stories,” He said