Media challenged to take proactive role in addressing climate change

ByPurity Museo
The Media has been challenged to take a proactive role in addressing climate change with stakeholders in the global disaster risk reduction sector terming it the only magic bullet to the unending disaster.

The stakeholders say it was crucial for the media to ensure wide coverage of climate change related issues if the problem is to be addressed once and for all.

The experts who spoke during a cross-regional co-production workshop in Bagatelle, Mauritius, that brought together media professionals from Asia-Pacific and Africa further called for a collaborative approach to reducing climate change related disasters.

They said the media has a shared responsibility in reducing disaster risk.

KBC Journalist Purity Museo speaking about the role of media in fighting climate change.

Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation CEO, Rama Armoogum on his part acknowledged that climate change was undermining development and negatively impacted on the lives of women, children, and people with disabilities, who are the most vulnerable groups.

African Union of Broadcasting CEO, Gregoire Ndjaka challenged journalists to promote resilience among communities through their reporting.

Media stakeholders during the cross-regional co-production workshop in Bagatelle, Mauritius.

The stakeholders advocated for the need for countries to move from managing disasters to managing disaster risk.

The one-week media saving lives initiative aims at creating awareness on climate change among media professionals from Asia-Pacific and Africa.

  

