Media content creators encouraged to adapt new technologies

Content creators have been urged to adopt and adapt to new technologies that will enable them compete in global market.

The Principal Secretary State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Esther Koimett said the digital economy is the new driver for innovation and competitiveness, a need that requires content creators to thrive in the new landscape.

“It is initiatives such as these that are the cornerstone of our operations and the bedrock of sustainable digital content creation and distribution. We must thus acquaint ourselves with the prevailing laws and policies as we horn our skills to best reap from the Film Industry,” said Koimett.

Speaking during the launch of the Digital Employability III Programme on Tuesday at a Nairobi Hotel, the PS noted that the programme was vital as it empowers young women creatives to take advantage of the digital economy and to be alert since media consumers have become critical players in the kind of content that is created.

She said the government has been conducting trainings for the youth to give them an edge in the global market, which present immense opportunities for economic growth.

The PS said the training resonates well with the government’s desire to empower young people for wealth and job creation through Ajira and other projects, owing to the fact that the beneficiaries of the programme aged between 18 and 34 are vulnerable as some are unemployed while others have lost livelihoods as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Koimett said the Covid-19 and Digital Employability Phase III Digital Content Creation Skills Programme is important as it offers the young women in the creative industry a chance to thrive in digital spaces for employability.

“The government has identified the film industry as one of the sectors to create employment opportunities for economic growth and development with an objective of creating a thriving film sector for talented Kenyans in creatives,” she stated.

The PS thanked the United Kingdom government for the tremendous support the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), continues to avail to state agencies under the Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs.

She said the government is grateful that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office through the British High Commission in Nairobi, and African Centre for Women in ICT has trained over 2,832 vulnerable young women in digital skills and development of local relevant digital media content to enhance their livelihoods.

Koimett at the same time noted that their effort in spearheading the Cyber Hygiene Programme that seeks to create awareness among 30,000 underserved digital populations in the country will empower 1,000 upcoming women artistes as well as sensitize them on the regulations governing the creation of audio-visual content.

“The digital economy has gained substantial importance within the global economy as a driver for innovation and competitiveness. This new ecosystem presents a unique opportunity for our economic growth,” she added.

According to the World Bank data, the digital economy is growing faster than overall economies especially in the developing countries with ICTs accounting for 17 percent of Gross Domestic Product growth.

The data also indicates that the fastest growth of e-commerce is in the global South whereas the internet economy in developing economies is growing at 15-25 percent annually.

She said the current ballooning global market and increased connectedness calls for tailored policies that can help the country exploit online spaces in confidence and urged governments, businesses and individuals to adapt to this new reality since digital technologies are becoming the cornerstone of people’s daily activities.