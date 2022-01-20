Media Coucil kicks off industrial placement programme

Over 170 aspiring journalists and communications professionals have joined different media houses across the country through the Media Council of Kenya’s Industrial Placement Programme.

This is the first cohort of final year journalism and media students from media training institutions in Kenya who will be placed in various departments of different media houses for three months to enable them complete course requirements need to graduate. They will be engaged in Editorial, Radio, Television, Digital and Corporate Communicate.

Over 800 applications were received following a call in November last year, with over 300 beneficiaries qualifying for the placement. The second group will assume their places in April running through to June.

The Media Council of Kenya has partnered with 40 media houses to bridge the gap between training institutions and the industry in providing the upcoming media workers with hands on skills to prepare them for the work industry. The programme will benefit final journalism and communication students across the country on a quarterly basis for a period of three months per cohort.

The first batch will undergo an induction training on Friday 21st January, where they are expected to familiarise with the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya and other professional principles.

During the attachment, students will receive a Ksh 15,000 stipend to cover their transport and insurance costs while the partner media houses will be facilitated to cater for sundries and other costs incurred by the attaches.

“In line with our mandate of setting standards and ensuring compliance with those standards, the Council has seen the need to set up infrastructure and to extend support to promote and strengthen working relations between the media sector and training institutions in Kenya,” said MCK CEO David Omwoyo.

“Lack of purposeful relationship between the media industry and academia in the sector has hampered attainment of practical industrial exposure that is critical to skills transfer and progression of students in journalism training institutions. It is out of this need that we rolled out this programme,” he added.