The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has commenced the 2022 accreditation cycle following the anticipated expiry of all 2021 press cards on 31 December 2021.

In a statement from MCK, accreditation applies to journalists and media practitioners pursuant to section 4 of the Media Council Act, 2013.

To facilitate seamless and timely issuance of accreditation cards to journalists and media practitioners, the Council has opened the accreditation portal https://accreditation.mediacouncil.or.ke:882/ for journalists and media practitioners to renew or make fresh applications.

2022 ACCREDITATION: It is as simple as A,B, C. Simply log on to our website https://t.co/heuOiTuhKg and obtain your accreditation card. pic.twitter.com/B4zNohfonf — Media Council of Kenya (@MediaCouncilK) December 20, 2021

MCK has advised media houses undertaking batch accreditation to start the process early and ensure that all their members are accredited ahead of the campaign period for the 2022 General Elections.

Additionally the council further stated that they have a new category for media and communications officers in Government Ministries, departments and agencies including officers in County governments and their affiliate institutions.

While emphasising on its commitment to regain credibility, the Media Council of Kenya said it will ensure that only accredited journalists are allowed to practice.

Adding that: “We advise event organisers, hotels, organisations and the public to be vigilant to avoid falling victim to impostors. We ask that any persons claiming to be journalists be reported to the Media Council of Kenya immediately. “

Similarly, the council has advised that any journalist covering an event or pursuing a story be asked to produce their Media Council of Kenya accreditation cards.

Accredited Journalists and Media Practitioners can be verified by sending the Press Card number or ID/Passport Number to the toll-free number 40314.

This can also be done via the verification process on the Media Council of Kenya website https://mediacouncil.or.ke/accreditation/journalistverification.