Media Council condemns harassment of two journalists at Chungwa House

The Media Council of Kenya is calling on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to arrest suspects who orchestrated attacks on two journalists while covering a public rally at Orange House on Thursday.

The two journalists, Moses Nyamori of the Standard and Luke Awich of the Star, were singled out after stories they published on the 17th of March 2022 attracted verbal attacks and threats from specific party officials who had been quoted in the story.

The council through a statement is also calling on the ODM leadership led by its party leader Raila Odinga to disown such acts of violence against the media and commit to non-interference in the work of media workers in all its activities henceforth.

Further, the council is urging the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to take stern action against parties and aspirants that condone all forms of violence and especially violence against the media.

Giving a stern warning, the council noted that profiling of journalists by leaders and supporters of political parties goes against Articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution on freedom of media and access to information.

“While the work of the media is subject to scrutiny and feedback, any complaints on the violation of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya should be reported to the Media Complaints Commissions which is legally mandated to adjudicate on the same,” reads the statement in part.

On his part, Philip Etale, Director of Communications for ODM referring to the incident said that it was unfortunate and quite regrettable that the two journalists were manhandled by security personnel at Chungwa House during a party event.

“We wish to state that the ODM party does not condone any form of harassment on anyone including members of the press,” he added.

Etale through a statement noted that the “media is our partner in the political journey that we are pursuing. It plays an important role in informing the public on the happenings in all sectors of the economy including politics.”

“As a party, we shall do everything possible to ensure the safety of media personnel is guaranteed in all our events; both in the field and at the party headquarters,” read the statement in part.

In conclusion, the Communications Director said that the party is investigating the incident and those involved would be held to account.

“We apologize unequivocally to the two journalists and the entire media fraternity following the incident.”

The Media Council has been leading in initiatives to address the safety and protection of journalists during the electioneering period and has mobilised a team comprising senior editorial managers from mainstream media to coordinate the intervention.