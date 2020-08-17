Media stakeholders want journalists involved in copyright law review

Media stakeholders have called for the involvement of journalists in the review of the copyright law in order to protect their content.

The call comes following the difficulties or failure by journalists to monitor how their work is being used on different platforms.

Speaking during a virtual meeting discussing the Nexus between Intellectual Property law and its effect on Media Practice, Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo said with the pandemic ushering in a new normal, much of the journalistic work will be done virtually and it will be key to protect content.

"Intellectual Property has economic value and it is crucial that industry players understand how to protect their proprietary rights and ultimately safeguard and benefit from those rights" ~ @DavidOmwoyo

According to the Head of Media Development and Strategy at MCK Victor Bwire, Kenya’s media industry has at least 17 laws that impact the profession with Defamation and libel laws affecting media development in the country.

Further, Bwire said some of the cases being reported to the Media Complaints Commission relate to conflicts with these laws thus the need to encourage journalists to be well aware of them.

"There is need to involve journalists in the review of the copyright law in Kenya to have knowledge and contribute in protecting their content because they have invested a lot in their work" ~ @vicbwire

The forum called on media houses to protect their brands, logos, and their work to ensure credibility in the media industry.