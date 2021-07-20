Media urged to uphold its duty by reporting objectively

Security chiefs in Nakuru County have urged the media to uphold its duty to the country by reporting objectively given the powerful role of the media in society.

Led by Nakuru East Sub-county Deputy Commander Phanton Analo, the security chiefs urged the media to uphold integrity and avoid unorthodox ways of obtaining stories and using blackmail to intimidate news sources.

Speaking Tuesday morning during an interactive meeting between the Media Council of Kenya and the Security agencies in Nakuru county, Analo said that his team is ready to partner with the Media Council on training programme to journalists on safety and security to help shelve issues that sometimes lead to friction between security agencies and the media.

He said media teams should be properly kitted at all times especially during coverage of chaotic events.

Nakuru East Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wanyonyi told team in Nakuru that the Sub-County security team remains committed to work with the media to facilitate accuracy in reporting around security, which is a sensitive area.

“What we would like to see is enhanced training of the media to ensure they report accurately in line with the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya”, said Wanyonyi.