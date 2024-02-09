Former TV anchor and media personality Jacque Maribe has been acquitted of the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Kimani was killed five years ago in her Lamuria garden apartment in the Kilimani area on September 19, 2018.

Maribe’s ex-fiancee, Jowie Irungu, with whom she was accused of the murder, has been found guilty with sentencing set for March 8.

Justice Grace Nzioka who made the ruling at the Milimani law courts said Maribe was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

She also cited that the contradictory evidence presented did not delve into the root of the matter.

Making her ruling, the judge said, “It is my considered view that the charge brought against the second accused person was not the proper charge.

“The result is that the prosecution did not adduce enough evidence for this court to find the second accused person guilty of the offence of murder of Monica Nyawira Kimani on the night of September 19, 2018.”

Choosing to say very little following the ruling, Maribe told the press outside the courts to read a bible verse.

“I don’t need to say anything, I’ll just say, go read John 8:32, for you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.”

According to the NIV bible, the verse reads, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Maribe and Jowie were charged on 15th October, 2018.