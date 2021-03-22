Media personality Lorna Irungu succumbs to Covid

Media Personality and Managing Director of Gina Din Group, Lorna Irungu has passed on due to Covid-19 complications.
Lorna who was a Lupus survivor for over 20 years had undergone several kidney transplants.
The late Lorna was married to Edwin Macharia whom together they have a daughter.
On twitter, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala eulogised Lorna as a good friend and a true professional in the media and communication field.
Local celebrities have also taken to twitter to eulogise Lorna, with Genge singer Jua Kali saying she opened the corporate doors for him.
Iam really really saddened to hear the passing of Lorna Irungu. She is one who opened the Corporate doors for me.
Lorna Irungu gave me my 1st ever endorsement 'Motorolla Brand Ambassador'
Very Sad day today.
