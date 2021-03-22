Media personality Lorna Irungu succumbs to Covid

Media Personality and Managing Director of Gina Din Group, Lorna Irungu has passed on due to Covid-19 complications.

Lorna who was a Lupus survivor for over 20 years had undergone several kidney transplants.

The late Lorna was married to Edwin Macharia whom together they have a daughter.

On twitter, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala eulogised Lorna as a good friend and a true professional in the media and communication field.