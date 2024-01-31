Russell Brand has said accusations of sexual assault made against him are “very, very hurtful”.

The actor and comedian has denied allegations of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013.

The allegations were reported as part of an investigation by the Times, the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand said in an online interview it was “very, very painful” to be accused of “what I consider to be the most appalling crimes”.

He has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police in relation to nine alleged offences. The Met said last month its inquiries were continuing.

Brand was interviewed on YouTube by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who asked him about the impact of the allegations.

The comedian and activist told him: “I’m aware that I put myself in an extremely vulnerable position by being very, very promiscuous, [but] that is not the type of conduct I endorse, and it’s certainly not how I would live now.”

“Of course, I deny any allegations of the kind that have been advanced – and what I have seen is the significance of family and the importance of beliefs that are transcendent of this.”

He added: “My son was born with a heart condition and while this [the allegations being made] was happening he was undergoing heart surgery.

“He was 12 weeks old and I suppose what that did, Tucker, is it revealed that what we were experiencing was a public concoction.”

He added that he was bringing up the subject of his son because the reaction to the documentary made him aware of what is “important in life”.

This is not the first time Brand has spoken out about the allegations, but it is the first time he has been publicly interviewed.

Brand starred in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him To The Greek and Arthur, and hosted radio and TV programmes for broadcasters including the BBC, MTV, Channel 4 and Radio X.

The 48-year-old said when he was a “denizen” of the entertainment world, he was “fostered and adored and celebrated, and lived the kind of lifestyle that was kind of common for people in that arena, for single people… certainly with an appetite for a promiscuous lifestyle”.

He continued: “When I was part of it, I found it empty and unfulfilling.”

The allegations against Brand also included controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, which he denies.

The BBC and Channel 4 are both conducting internal investigations about his time working for them.