Media policy taskforce in bid to amend lapsed media law guidelines

The Media Policy Task force has resolved to amend the Media Law Guidelines that lapsed in 2019.

This follows the realization that certain digital media users are taking advantage of loopholes in the existing laws to create unsuitable content.

The task force appointed in October 2021 by Minister for ICT, Innovation and Youth affairs Joe Mucheru has been conducting public participation exercises to inform amendments.

Speaking while meeting journalists in Kilifi County on Tuesday, Media Policy Taskforce Chairman Henry Maina said that the old policies formulated in 2009 had been effective for 10 years after which a review has to be done to align the law with the current trends in the media industry.

He noted that the gaps in the existing laws were visible on internet based media channels.

Media Council of Kenya Regional Coordinator in Mombasa Maurin Muli spelt out that the council is supporting the process through mobilizing the journalists and the public across the counties to ensure full public participation.

At he same time, she added that the media policy need to be updated to resonate with the current media trends and the civil society right to access of information.