Media practitioners urged to stick to professional ethics

The Media Council of Kenya Director of Training Victor Bwire has challenged media practitioners to stick to professional ethics to earn admiration from the members of the public when carrying out duties.

Bwire said that perfecting professionalism would promote honesty, accountability and credibility of journalists in the eyes of the people they serve in the society.

Speaking while launching Isiolo Press Club at a hotel, the Training Director stressed the need to embrace teamwork spirit among the reporters and share ideas to help in improving their output in time of disseminating information to the public.

He added that the media has been working closely with the government to get the correct information and impart it on time thus creating a society that is well-informed when making some important decisions concerning their lives.

He said that collaboration between the journalists and security agencies had improved the security situation in Northern Kenya including Isiolo and Marsabit Counties.

Isiolo County Commissioner Mr. Geoffrey Omoding said that the government was set to enhance security in the region where additional police officers would be deployed as well as use drones and modern security vehicles to deal with cattle rustlers who have been terrorizing herders in the area.

Omoding said the government is preparing to train National Police Reservists to pursue cattle rustlers at night since they are in villages while regular police would back them in case of an attack.

He said that the media has played a great role in security and also helped the County security team by providing vital information on what was happening in the County.

The County administrator appreciated the working relationship with the media in the region as the journalists use their diverse channels to widely convey beneficial information to the residents and have an impact on their lives.