Media recognized for their role in championing human rights

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) together with human rights defenders have expressed appreciation to the media in Kenya for the continued coverage of the agitation for justice for victims of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Speaking in Mombasa Human Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vocal Africa Hussein Khalid offered their gratitude to the media personnel for covering the youth protests in a neutral way that ensured democracy is upheld in the country.

Khalid said there is no human rights without the media since press freedom was enshrined in the 2010 Kenyan Constitution making the country one of the most progressive in the region in terms of laws regulating journalism.

He noted that the media should be praised for objectively covering the protests in the country adding that as human rights advocates, they will ensure that media freedom is guaranteed.

“There is a reason the media is called the fourth estate, it is a good component that serves as a watchdog for the people to enjoy democracy,” he said.

He asked media owners to fairly remunerate journalists who work for them and provide a safe working environment.

He further asked the government to open resource channels for the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to operate at maximum capacity in delivering its mandate that is to regulate the press.

MCK Coast Regional coordinator Maureen Mudi said that MCK, an independent national institution has documented several incidents against journalists including abductions, beating and online harassment.

Mudi said in Mombasa there were journalists that were injured after being hit with tear gas canisters during demonstrations in the country to oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

She however called upon the media to exercise discretion when covering conflicts noting that no story is worth dying for.

“As you exercise your mandate, consider your safety which is more important,” she said.

Mombasa Press Club Chairperson Omar Shungu said that reporters have found doing their jobs increasingly dangerous to document and relay to Kenyans the important moments in the country’s history despite the grave dangers they are exposing themselves into.

He noted that journalists often pay a heavy price, yet their main role is to relay information to the public as they protect the rights to accurate information for every Kenyan.

“Mombasa Press club remains steadfast in championing media freedom as we strive to push for member’s welfare,” he said.