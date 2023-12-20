Media Tek’s expands the adoption of 5G in East Africa

Media Tek has committed to improve its broadband connection through the adoption of 5G in Kenya and East Africa to help narrow the digital divide in the region.

This is through a partnership with Telecom operators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to deliver cutting-edge innovation with its latest products and solutions across smart phones, smart devices, automotive, satellite connectivity solutions and next-gen wearables among others.

“We are working with OEMs and network providers to bring the educational, entertainment, business and lifestyle benefits of fast broadband to a much wider population in Africa.” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa.

According to Osman, Broadband demands are expected to continue rising in the Sub-Saharan region with the advent of augmented reality and virtual reality applications hence the need for collaborative efforts.

“With fixed-line broadband penetration at only 2pc across Africa, 5G mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has a key role to play in bringing the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity to more people, “he added.

MediaTek aims to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape their daily lives.

The MediaTek T750 and MediaTek T830 enable operators to create dedicated 5G FWA consumer premises equipment (CPE). These full-featured systems-on-chip (SoCs) let OEMs and operators build extremely high-performance multi-gigabit CPE products.