Media urged to be impartial & objective in its coverage of China

The head of China Media Group Shen Haixiong has once again called on the media to shun bias and distortion in their reporting about China.

Shen wonders why despite many good things done by his country, the media only tends to generate news slanting towards the “negative and the sensational.”

He says the media has an important role to play in shaping public opinion and must therefore be responsible and always seek to execute its mandate professionally.

He noted that opinions might differ, but maintained that the truth will always reign supreme. He expressed concern particularly noting that most western media reports on China and its leadership are to a large extent blown out of proportion. And he holds the view that this is a purposeful and systematic misrepresentation of the world’s second-largest power.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Unfortunately, in some media reports about China, prejudice has replaced fairness and rumors have distorted facts. Fallacies and fiction have appeared, whether in stories on pandemic prevention and control or reports on Hong Kong and Xinjiang.” He said

In his message to mark the New Year, the CMG President stressed that media practitioners must rid themselves of all rumors and innuendo especially when expressing public opinion.

“I have always believed truth is the essence of the media. Its responsibilities and quality are reflected by reliable news and authoritative information.” He remarked

Amid what he termed as widespread misinformation on various issues touching on his country, Shen is hopeful that going forward the media will hold dear to its responsibility of reporting facts only.

“China Media Group will continue to fulfill its responsibilities as a global media platform, adhering to an objective and fair position, spreading the truth, being the voice of justice, and sharing the beauty of civilization to the world.” He said

China Media Group is the largest media organization in China bringing together CCTV, CGTN, CNR, CRI among others.