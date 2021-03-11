Media urged to highlight government programmes

The government has expressed concern over skewed coverage of development projects and programmes across the country by a section of the local media.

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga says the government continues to invest billions of shillings in various development projects and programmes across the country that once completed will have unrivalled socio-economic benefits to Kenyans but expressed dismay at the way part of mainstream media continued to turn a blind eye to the initiatives.

He said the media have instead zeroed in on painting the government in negative light and completely ignoring success stories, which have been the hallmark of the current government.

“We often wake up to media reports on corruption, politics and outright propaganda and we wonder why after strenuously serving wananchi by ensuring that development projects and programmes are completed, our efforts go unnoticed,” lamented the administrator.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He appealed to the media to be objective and balanced, adding that skewed coverage usually ended up denying the general population crucial facts on what the government was doing and hence creating erroneous impression that the government was inept.

Nyagwanga was speaking Thursday during a meeting with the region’s five county commissioners and county information officers meant to develop communication strategies of ensuring that government projects and programmes are amplified to keep local people abreast of the state’s development initiatives.

He said effective use of social media could also play a bigger role in addressing the information gap between the government and its citizens.

The Regional boss either called on the strengthening of government communications and information units including the Kenya News Agency (KNA) and the Public Communications units in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make them more efficient and effective.

County Commissioners urged the regional boss to intervene and ensure that KNA offices across the country were adequately funded to enable them play their role of being the government mouthpiece more proactively.

The administrators drawn from Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyandarua and Kiambu regretted that the national news agency was grossly underfunded and most of its officers usually rely on good will from other government departments in terms of facilitation including transport.

County commissioners said with the additional duties for county information officers including being incorporated into the County Development Implementation Coordination Committees (CDICC), the woes bedeviling the agency and which have contributed to its lackluster performance ought to be addressed.