Mediation team on revenue bill suffers quorum hitch

Parliament’s mediation committee on division of revenue bill has been hit by quorum hitch after several members failed to attend Wednesday morning sitting forcing the chairman Kimani Ichung’wa to call it off.

Members present expressed their reservation against continuing with the sitting saying, the decisions greed on the bill will be null and void since parliament standing orders is clear on the number of members who make up a quorum.

The committee prematurely adjourned its meeting last week following disagreements over the shareable revenue to the counties.

However, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale on Saturday hinted at the possibility of reaching at a consensus over the bill when the committee meets.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The two houses of parliament have severally failed to agree on funds to be allocated to counties through the division of revenue bill.

Counties are seeking an allocation of 335 billion shillings for the 2019/20 financial year but the national government through the national assembly has insisted on 316.5 billion shillings.