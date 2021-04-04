Medical association decries commercialization of covid vaccines

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has expressed concern over what it termed as commercialization of covid-19 vaccines.

In a statement Sunday, the association lamented that this move will lock out a majority of Kenyans from getting the much-needed jab.

The association is adamant that the importation, pricing, and rollout of the vaccine should be aligned to National and Global Policies and Strategies.

Specifically, KMA singled out the introduction of the Sputnik V vaccine into the Kenyan market saying the Russian-manufactured vaccine was only available at a fee contrary to assurance from the government that the vaccines will be free or at a small surcharge fee.

“This has set a dangerous precedent that can result in the vaccines being priced out of the market and leaving out more than 40 % of Kenyans who live below the poverty line.” The association said in a statement.

The association’s president Dr. Were Onyino reiterated that vaccines are the last hope in controlling the covid 19 pandemic. He says it is worrying that their sale will make it prohibitive to millions of people.

“The (government should ensure that) vaccines are affordable and free from profiteering as was the case with the PPEs at the start of the pandemic.” He recommended.

At the same time, Dr. Onyino decried what he described as a ‘haphazard’ manner in which the vaccines are being dispensed. He says the ongoing inoculation exercise has locked out a number of senior citizens who are supposed to have benefited during the scheduled first phase of vaccination.

“The Ministry of Health should stick to the Phase 1 and accelerate Phase 2 approach in order to ensure that the most vulnerable in the society are protected first. Indeed, this is the well-accepted approach world over which has been effective in reducing the number of deaths from COVID -19 infection.” He said

And KMA is not alone. The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) is also calling on the Ministry of Health Medicines Affordability and Pricing Advisory Committee to pronounce itself on the matter to ensure the public interest is upheld on the issue of vaccine pricing.