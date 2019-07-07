Medical experts raise red flag on global obesity pandemic

Medical practitioners from Kenya, India and Uganda now want more emphasis given to obesity saying the condition is slowly becoming insurmountable.

According to the medics, an estimated 700 million people out of 1 billion overweight people globally suffer from obesity.

Speaking when they attended a medical symposium organized by Mount Kenya University in Nairobi, the medics called for concerted efforts to help control obesity globally.

According to MKU head of International medicine Dr. Roslyne Ngugi, about 1.9 billion people are considered overweight across the world.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Out of these, 650 million are suffering from obesity.

Dr. Ngugi who is also the Secretary of Kenya Diabetes Study Group said stake holders must come together to contain the pandemic.

“Obesity is clearly a big problem.” She said, adding that it exposes people to other diseases like, cancer, stroke and heart attack.

The MKU Lecturer said it is important to create awareness on lifestyle diseases and how to manage them.

She said there is need to sensitize Kenyans and the need for screening at least once annually, and to focus on their diet as well as exercise regularly.

Dr. Ngugi said currently child obesity in the country stands at 21% up from 4 % only 5 years ago adding that MKU has taken the initiative to educate/sensitize the general public on lifestyle diseases.

She told those with obesity challenges should visit hospital so seek advice on how to manage the condition.

MKU co-founder and board member Jane Nyutu said MKU is committed in supplementing the Jubilee Administration in realization of the National Universal Health Care Provision. “We need to have a healthy and productive population,” she said.

Among those in attendance were MKU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Stanley Waudo, Dr. Jane Wanjiku Kamau (KU), Dr. Ronald Mbiine (Makerere University), Dr. Josephat Njuguna, Principal College of Health Sciences, MKU and Prof. Jaydeep Palep, Programme Director, Department of Bariatric and Minimal Access Surgery, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, India.