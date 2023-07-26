Medical officer, intern arrested for stealing drugs at Baringo Referral Hospital

Police officers in Baringo Central have arrested two people found stealing assorted drugs and medical supplies of unknown value from Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet town.

The suspects, an officer and an accomplice were nabbed by security guards manning the referral hospital on Monday at around midnight while trying to stuff drugs into one of their bags.

County Referral Medical Superintendent Dr Gerishom Abakalwa who confirmed the incident said that the hospital management had set a trap for them after receiving numerous reports of missing drugs at the facility especially at night.

Abakalwa said that for the past one week, they have been surveying the hospital day and night following reports that some staff were colluding with strangers to steal drugs.

The Medical Superintendent flanked by county executive committee member (CECM) for Health Dr Solomon Sirma said the security officers had earlier communicated that a stranger usually accompanied the medical practitioner at night and left early in the morning with a bag full of unknown things.

He said during the fateful day, the security officers requested the stranger to check his bag and were surprised to find drugs stuffed inside and immediately they alerted officers from Kabarnet police station who rushed to the facility where they arrested the two.

“We just want the law to take its course so that the hospital gets value for what the people of Baringo have invested in their hospital,” the Medical Superintendent said.

Sirma in his remarks lauded the hospital management for a job well done in nabbing the suspects whom he said have reached their 40 days.

He said his department will not condone such people and are awaiting a conclusive investigation from the police before taking action on the said officer.

The Health CEC noted that services at the facility have for the past eight years been wanting but promised to turn it around with the support of other stakeholders.

Sirma said the hospital which has only 12 specialized medics has its fair share of challenges which has prompted referral of patients to other towns like Iten and Eldoret but they are currently documenting them so that they can find workable solutions.

County Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed apprehending the two suspects, a doctor on duty and the other one who sometimes back had worked in the hospital as an intern.

Kiragu told the press in his Kabarnet office that when the arresting officers escorted the intern to his house where they recovered assorted drugs and medical supplies. He said the two suspects will be arraigned in court on Wednesday to face charges of theft.