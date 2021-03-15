Medics in Marsabit to get Covid-19 jabs

Marsabit is set to join the list of counties that have vaccinated their health care workers against Covid-19.

The health Ministry over the weekend gave an update on the uptake of the AstraZeneca jab whose rollout is ongoing across the country.

As of Friday last week, 9,144 frontline workers in 40 counties had received the jab.

Marsabit which had not been listed is set to kick off the exercise Tuesday at the county referral hospital.

The County executive for health Dr. Jama Wolde said they have received some 1,500 doses which will be administered free of charge to the recipients.

He said the first phase of immunization will target frontline workers but on a voluntary basis.

Six covid-19 vaccination centres have been approved including Kalacha and Moyale sub-county hospitals, Sololo and Laisamis mission hospitals as well as ISMC hospital in Marsabit town.

The government plans to vaccinate about 15 million people countrywide which is about 30pc of the total population of 49 million by the end of June 2023 in three phases.

In terms of County distribution of vaccination program; Nairobi leads in the uptake of the AstraZeneca vaccine. 2,020 medics have received the jab followed by Uasin Gishu 1,304, Kisumu 764, Nakuru 562, Kiambu 379, Transnzoia 335, Mombasa 332, Narok 277, Kisii 250, Kajiado 241.

Other counties are Laikipia 235, Eigeyo Marakwet 211, Nandi 175, Migori 171, Meru 155, Tharaka Nithi 149, Machakos 145, Kitui 127, Kirinyaga 112, Baringo 106, Makueni 104, Vihiga 103, Bungoma 98, West Pokot 86, Kericho 83, Homabay 82, Wajr 67, Mandera 66, Tana River 66, Siaya 62, Busia 61, Taita Taveta 42, Embu 36, Garissa 28, Samburu 26, Turkana 24, Isiolo 20, Murang’a 20, Nyandarua 18 and Kakamega 2.