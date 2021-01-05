Medics threaten to strike over return-to-work formula dispute

The clinical officers are threatening to go back to the streets in three days following a disagreement with the governors over January 1, 2021, return to work agreement.

While the clinicians called off the strike following a commitment from the two levels of government to have all their demands met, the Council of Governors is yet to ratify the deal.

The medics are blaming the Council of Governors for playing politics by negating the agreement reached between the Ministry of Health and unions four days ago ending their industrial action that paralysed services in public hospitals.

The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) chairperson Peterson Wachira during a presser complained of intimidation and threats by the county bosses.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the health CS had signed the return to work formula and the COG had no choice but ratify it warning that attempts to have the unions sign pacts with individual counties would be futile.

“We are not supposed to sign return to work formula with individual counties but the Council..that has backtracked because the deal never suits them.. they want to frustrate health workers whenever we are trying to advance health issues” Wachira said.

“COG is fully briefed by the multi-agency committee and should stop playing politics with issues that are central to the right to life and highest attainable standards of health as per the constitution..he said.

The council of governors says the demands by the health workers are unrealistic and cannot be met owing to harsh economic times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the governors said they will not promise what they cannot deliver and wants medics to relent on their demands.

The union has consequently given the governors 48 hours to sign the deal.

“We are putting COG on notice. If the return to work formula is not going to hold….. we shall be going back on strike because our strike withdrawal will not hold too. They should come together harmonise and agree to sign” he said.

Meanwhile, Mombasa County Health workers have threatened to paralyze operations if the County Government fails to address their issues in due time.

The issues raised by the workers include delayed salaries, non-remittance of statutory deductions, lack of proper personal protection equipment, covid-19 allowances, and compensation to the families of the health workers who succumbed to Covid -19 related complications.

Through their representatives, Peter Maroko the secretary of the Kenya Union of nurses, Mombasa branch, and Franklin Makanga, the Clinical officers Mombasa branch Secretary, the workers have urged Governor Hassan Ali Joho and his government to address their issues urgently.

The health workers have faulted the Council of Governors for shifting the goal post.