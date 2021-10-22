Meet the Africans featuring on #YouTubeBlack Voices class of 2022

by Christine Olubayi

From Australia to Uganda, the #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class of 2022 is pushing the boundaries of music.

Last year, YouTube Music launched the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund to equip black musicians with the resources and support to enable them to thrive and invest in work that amplifies the voices, perspectives and stories of all black artists around the world. Since then, the video-sharing platform has expanded substantially by increasing the funding in order to include songwriters and producers.
For the class of 2022, scholarships in music production, engineering, songwriting, mixing, and music business will be granted to recipients to undertake within a period of six months.

Check out the lucky Africans who made the 2022 cut:

Awazi – Uganda

Azawi’s music is a fusion of African rhythms and sounds, heavily influenced by her life experience with traditional music. She has a passion for writing songs and desires to say something through my craft. “I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund availing my work and brand to a bigger audience and platform, which means more exposure and opportunities for my career.” Awazi says

Ckay – Nigeria

Ckay’s earliest contact with music was through his father, who was a choir conductor in a church. He decided to start writing his own music with the piano and guitar. That knowledge of instruments and digital production then became an integral part of his music-making process. Ckay’s traditional South-Eastern origin explains my use of Igbo language in my music as well as my extensive knowledge of highlife music.

Elaine – South Africa

Elaine’s music is a warm, honest, and pure representation of who she is — a hopeless romantic. She became an artist because of her love for R&B and the iconic Black women such as Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Lebo Mathosa, and Brenda Fassie. Her dad also played a huge role in her love and admiration for music. “I’m constantly inspired by my experiences and my deep love for turning my feelings into art. The Fund will give me — a Black South African girl — the platform to be heard, seen, and celebrated on a global stage.” Elaine says.

Omah Lay – Nigeria

Omah Lay’s background influences his music in a whole lot of ways. He is Nigerian-born and raised in Port Harcourt. The strong culture Nigerians have back home, and the environment as well, play a big role in how he makes his music. Omah Lay reports: “My music speaks to the people that love me, the people I love, and the people who have been through what I have been through. I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund impacting my career in different ways. It will ease the financial burden of production for my music and some lifestyle-related content that I am embarking on, as well as in marketing them to a greater audience.”

The other black artists featuring on #YouTubeBlack’s 2022 class hail from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Cuba and Australia.

  

Latest posts

Gilbey’s new Mixed Berry Gin is worth checking out

Christine Olubayi

Diamond only artist from E.A nominated for an MTV EMA

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

Watch the Ochungulo family’s new jam featuring Mejja

Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More