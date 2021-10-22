Meet the Africans featuring on #YouTubeBlack Voices class of 2022

Check out the lucky Africans who made the 2022 cut:

Awazi – Uganda

Azawi’s music is a fusion of African rhythms and sounds, heavily influenced by her life experience with traditional music. She has a passion for writing songs and desires to say something through my craft. “I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund availing my work and brand to a bigger audience and platform, which means more exposure and opportunities for my career.” Awazi says

Ckay – Nigeria

Ckay’s earliest contact with music was through his father, who was a choir conductor in a church. He decided to start writing his own music with the piano and guitar. That knowledge of instruments and digital production then became an integral part of his music-making process. Ckay’s traditional South-Eastern origin explains my use of Igbo language in my music as well as my extensive knowledge of highlife music.

Elaine – South Africa

Elaine’s music is a warm, honest, and pure representation of who she is — a hopeless romantic. She became an artist because of her love for R&B and the iconic Black women such as Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Lebo Mathosa, and Brenda Fassie. Her dad also played a huge role in her love and admiration for music. “I’m constantly inspired by my experiences and my deep love for turning my feelings into art. The Fund will give me — a Black South African girl — the platform to be heard, seen, and celebrated on a global stage.” Elaine says.

Omah Lay – Nigeria

Omah Lay’s background influences his music in a whole lot of ways. He is Nigerian-born and raised in Port Harcourt. The strong culture Nigerians have back home, and the environment as well, play a big role in how he makes his music. Omah Lay reports: “My music speaks to the people that love me, the people I love, and the people who have been through what I have been through. I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund impacting my career in different ways. It will ease the financial burden of production for my music and some lifestyle-related content that I am embarking on, as well as in marketing them to a greater audience.”

The other black artists featuring on #YouTubeBlack’s 2022 class hail from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Cuba and Australia.