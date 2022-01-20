Meet the man behind Ashok Sunny Tailored Ltd which makes outfits for top Kenyan celebrities

In 2013, a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Information Technology student decided to venture into the suit making business as an income generating side hustle. Upon graduation Ashok Sunny secured employment but opted to quit after his third salary. Reason? To focus full time on his suit-making venture. Fast forward 9 years and Ashok Sunny Tailored Limited boasts of 15 employees. Our reporter, Yusuf Farah spent an afternoon with the man behind the company and filed the following report for this week`s episode of the YOUNG & INDUSTRIOUS.

