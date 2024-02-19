Meeting between Sakaja, Senate Committee rescheduled

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Monday afternoon appeared at the Senate for a meeting with the Senate’s County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee on the status of county government accounts and financial statements.

Sakaja was in the company of County Executives Committee members; Charles Kerich and Maureen Njeri, Chief Officers, Bramwel Simiyu and Asha Abdi, Zipporah Mwangi, Rhoda Otieno, Director Liquor, Brian Kisali, Deputy Director, Disaster and Engineer Eston Kimathi, CEO Ward Development Program (WDP))

The meeting whose agenda was the consideration of the Reports of the Auditor General of the Nairobi City County Alcoholics Drinks and Licensing Board, the Nairobi City County Bursary and Scholarship Fund, the Nairobi City County Disaster and Emergency Fund and the Nairobi City County Wards Development Fund for Financial years 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22, was however rescheduled after the auditor who spearheaded the process in Nairobi indicated that he was not ready to proceed with the meeting as he had not gone through the documents submitted to them by Nairobi City County Government.

Governor Sakaja noted that he agreed with the decision to adjourn the meeting saying the Auditor General’s feedback would enrich the deliberations with Senators.

“We are fully compliant and were eager to share the robust changes and developments I have made in the county government. I will still honour the next appearance. Together, we will reflect with the committee on previous performances before I assumed office and identify more areas and avenues of improvement.”