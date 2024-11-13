Meg Whitman resigns as US Ambassador to Kenya

US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has announced her resignation marking the end of her tenure since her appointment in 2022.

In a statement, the US envoy said she has submitted her resignation to President Joe Biden, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the United States and Kenya.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the American people through strengthening our partnership with Kenya. I am proud of leading a people-centered agenda that saves lives, increases security, and creates economic opportunities for Kenyans and Americans,” she stated.

Whitman highlighted some of her key achievements among them emergency funding for catastrophic flooding relief in 2023 and ongoing support in combating malaria, HIV, and MPOX.

During her tenure, Kenya was elevated as the first Major Non-NATO Ally of the U.S. in sub-Saharan Africa, a move Whitman says reflects the countries’ commitment to shared democratic values and enhanced security.

Her tenure also witnessed a historic state visit by President William Ruto to the United States.

“My efforts also opened the door for more American companies to do business in Kenya. When I arrived in 2022, I focused on expanding these ties with my “Why Africa, Why Kenya?” presentation to American companies and entrepreneurs,” Whitman stated.

“We also responded to the skyrocketing demand for our consular services, reducing wait times for non-immigrant visa appointments from more than two years to about two months, among other enhancements,” she added.

With a change in U.S. leadership set for January following Donald Trump’s victory in the just concluded elections, Whitman extended well wishes to the incoming administration.

“Like all U.S. ambassadors, I serve at the request of the President. The American people have spoken, and a new President will be inaugurated in January. I wish him and his new team success,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chargé d’Affaires Marc Dillard takes charge pending the appointment of a new Ambassador.