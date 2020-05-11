Mega container ship docks at Port of Mombasa

A vessel from one of the largest global shipping line has made her call on the Port of Mombasa in what Kenya Ports Authority Head of Container Operations, Edward Opiyo, terms as a statement that international trade will pick up in coming weeks as countries ease travel restrictions.

Soon after Covid-19 was declared a global pandemic, there have reduced activities at the Port of Mombasa due to restrictions imposed by countries to contain the spread of the virus.

The ship sailing under the flag of Cyprus was hired by a CMA SGM French company that is seeking to expand its operations in Kenya.

While receiving the ship, Opiyo said the maiden voyage into the port underlined Kenya’s position as a gateway to the East and Central Africa region.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He says the cargo from China has increased with containers from the far east nation accounting for 60 per cent of the total cargo arrivals at the Port of Mombasa.

KPA has automated more cargo clearing services to reduce physical contact at the facility.