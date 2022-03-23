Megan Thee Stallion facing countersuit from record label

Megan filed a lawsuit against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, back in February.

Megan Thee Stallion’s record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, has filed a countersuit against the Grammy award-winning rapper.

The countersuit comes weeks after Megan sued the record label. The disagreement is about what constitutes an album, with 1501 Certified Entertainment saying her Something For Thee Hotties record does not qualify while Megan has already claimed it does meet the conditions for an album.

1501 wants an order in its favour and damages awarded for claims Megan has “repeatedly breached her contracts”.

The 2021 release debuted at number three on the US Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in its first week of release.

Megan’s legal team claim the label want to keep her locked in her contract for longer, so they can profit from her sales. Record deals are usually signed with an agreement of how many albums the artist will release before they can renegotiate or leave the label.

Megan’s lawyer Brad Hancock said the countersuit was “yet another absurd attempt by 1501 to disregard Megan’s album and squeeze more money and more free work out of her for as long as possible. We will ask the court to protect Megan from this type of abuse.”