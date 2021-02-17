The couple is expecting their second child together

American commercial broadcast television and radio network has announced that legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey will sit down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during primetime for an exclusive interview.

This will be the couple’s first in-depth interview since they decided to step down as senior members of the Royal household.

The network has said that the interview will cover topics ranging from their marriage, their latest projects and life since stepping back from their senior royal duties. Markle is also expected to talk to Winfrey first about motherhood and the couple’s new life in California. Harry will join in the conversation later.

Oprah Magazine released a statement about the interview on their Instagram page stating, “It’s an interview you won’t want to miss. @oprah will be sitting down with Prince Harry and Meghan for an intimate conversation for an exclusive primetime special. First, Lady O will speak with Meghan to discuss everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she’s handling life under intense public pressure…”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Read the full statement here.

The interview will air on March 7th 2021.

Tell Us What You Think