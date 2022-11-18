Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Docuseries to premiere in December

The documentary will air as scheduled despite behind-the-scenes controversies.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries will debut around the world in December.

This confirmation comes after reports of alleged plans to postpone the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ project until 2023. This postponement reportedly came on the heels of backlash against the royal family from season 5 of The Crown. However, a new report, claims this will not occur.

As part of their massive Netflix deal, Harry and Meghan filmed a docuseries on their lives in Montecito, California, as they raise their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex recently teased the couple’s Netflix collaboration in a cover story for Variety’s Power of Women issue. Meghan claimed that stepping back from controlling their story allowed her and Harry to see their lives through another person’s lens, director Liz Garbus.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story. A seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired, even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan said. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, meaning it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before,” she continued, referencing the entertainment business. “For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their points of view. That’s been fun.”

The exact date of release is yet to be announced.

