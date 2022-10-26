Meghan Markle reveals she is 43% Nigerian

The Duchess revealed the tidbit on the recent episode of Archetypes on Spotify.

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her mixed-race heritage includes being “43 per cent Nigerian” in a new episode of her Spotify-exclusive podcast, Archetypes.

Meghan Markle told Nigerian-American actor Ziwe that she discovered her roots after having her genealogy done “a couple of years ago”.

Asked if she knew which tribe her ancestors were from, the Duchess said she did not but is planning to “start to dig deeper into all of this”.

Ziwe said the news was “huge for our community”, adding: “No, honestly, you do look like a Nigerian, you look like my aunt Uzo. So this is great.”

Meghan has previously spoken about being biracial – her mother is African-American and her father is Caucasian – but did not delve deeper into her roots until more recently.

The Angry Black Woman stereotype

Elsewhere in the podcast, Meghan called out the “angry Black woman” trope and said there is a difference between being “difficult” and being “clear”.

She told actor Issa Rae, who was also a guest on the episode: “You’re allowed to set a boundary, you’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear.”

