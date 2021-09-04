Meja off to AIK for five year contract

by Maxwell Wasike

FKF Premier League side Tusker FC striker Henry Meja has joined Swedish top tier side, AIK on a five-year deal.

The agreement between the parties is valid until September 1, 2026 with the 19 year old set to join his new team as soon as his work permit is granted, but will not be ready to play until January 2022 when the Swedish transfer window opens.

“Henry is a talented player that we hope to be able to refine under our direction. We have signed a long agreement where we want to work long-term and are well aware that it is a big process and a longer acclimatization period that awaits” said club sports director Henrik Jurelius.

Last season, Meja accounted for eleven league goals, the last of which meant 2-0 in the final round against Bidco United, a goal that meant that Tusker FC secured the Kenyan league title for the first time since 2016.

“I am very happy that I get this opportunity. AIK as a club suits me perfectly and I have got a great impression of everyone I have met. It’s also fun to play with Erick (Otieno). Now I look forward to showing what I can to my teammates and the club’s supporters” noted Henry.

He joins another Kenyan, Eric Ouma at the club.

In February 2021, Henry was selected for the first time in the national team Harambee Stars by head coach Jacob Mulee.

He is currently part of the Kenyan squad that is taking part in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers having made his debut for the team in March 2021 against Tanzania in an international friendly staged at Nyayo Stadium.

  

