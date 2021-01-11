Meja:eyes fixed on golden boot at the end of the season

Tusker Fc striker Henry Meja has set his target of scoring at least fifteen goals during the ongoing 2020/21 Football Kenya Premier League season.

Meja has now scored two goals in seven matches and aims to maintain his fine form with the top scorers gong at the end of the season on his mind.

‘’ This is my second goal in the season, it gives me morale and I want to work hard and keep scoring, I have a target of scoring at least fifteen goals at the end of the season, Meja said .

Tusker Fc head coach Robert Matano praised the input of the striker saying that he was confident in his abilities of becoming a top striker.

‘’He is a good player we are giving him a chance and we are trying to integrate him to the team, he is our future player. he is ready to play and learn and I am confident he is will do more’’, Matano remarked.

Tusker Fc beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 to move to third place, four points off the leaders KCB who sit top on eighteen points.

Tusker will play unbeaten Kariobangi Sharks in their next league fixture this Saturday.

