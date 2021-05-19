“Tabia za wa Kenya” uses satire to celebrate Kenyanisms

Genge artist Mejja has dropped a new song called “Tabia za wakenya” in which he details the behaviours and mannerisms that make Kenyans unique.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Mejja remains a popular Genge artist perhaps because he never ventures far from the kind of music that made him popular; bars delivered with comedic timing. “Tabia za wakenya” may be a new song but it is in the same wheelhouse as “Jana kuliendaje”, Mejja’s first hit single.

Also Read  Dj Khaled shows support for Huruma Town Kids

His new song uses satire to celebrate Kenyan mannerisms using popular Kenyan sayings such as “hii jua ni ya mvua”, for example, to prove his point.

Also Read  MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Full list of winners

The new song was released on Tuesday and is currently available to stream on YouTube. The song was written by Mejja, produced by Vicky Pondis and music video directed by Ricky Bekko.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR