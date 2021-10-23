Mejja, Khaligraph Jones and Megan Thee Stallion top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Dhidhi” by Boondocks Gang.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature Mejja who recently collaborated on a track just in time for the no curfew weekend. “Diliti” the new Ochungulo Family track featuring Mejja offers a fresh take on the Gengetone genre. Additionally, this week Khaligraph Jones is back with a new collaboration this time featuring on Bruce Melodie’s track “Sawa Sawa.”

Regionally, we’re excited for Diamond Platnumz who is the only East African nominated for this year’s MTV EMAs. You can read the full story and about how to vote here.

Internationally, Lisa, of the global Korean band Blackpink, is featured on Dj Snake’s new single featuring Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion. Lisa announced her plans to go solo early this year and dropped her debut single sometime in September.

Find all these songs and more below.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Ochungulo Family feat Mejja – Diliti

James Arthur – SOS

Bruce Melodie feat Khaligraph Jones – Sawa sawa

DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, Lisa – SG

Maua Sama – Zai

Quavo feat Yung Miami – Strub tha ground

Mr Seed feat Vivian – Ghetto Love

James Arthur – Emily

Daddy Owen feat Judy Stephens – Higher, Higher

The Weekend feat Swedish Mafia House – Moth to a flame

Hopekid feat Sounds of worship – Ombi Langu

Summer Walker feat JT City Girls – Ex for a reason

Matata feat Bensoul, Nviiri – Pombe na kizungu mingi