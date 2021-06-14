This isn’t the first Mejja song to be taken down from YouTube.

Mejja’s ‘Tabia Za Wakenya’ song was a hit as soon as it made its debut on YouTube. The song which had garnered 1.6 million views as of Friday last week has been taken down from the video platform over copyright allegations.

Mtoto was Khadija as he is popularly known, was left speechless after receiving an email from YouTube informing him of the copyright infringement and suspension. One Kevin Ochieng, stage name Revina made the accusation of Mejja colluding with a Kenyan producer and stealing the song from him. It is said that Revina, who hails from Mathare had recorded the song with producer Vicky Pondis, only to see it as a hit later on Mejja’s platforms.

Mejja has refuted the claims and dubbed them as “hateful allegations”. “Hate on another level, I am the same person helping new artists. If this is meant to slow me down, I will not stop releasing music till I die,” Mejja wrote on his social media pages. Whether or not Mejja actually owns the rights to the songs, he will have to wait two weeks for an investigation to be done before having the video reinstated.

This isn’t the first time Mejja’s song has been pulled down from YouTube. Just last month, his song ‘Naitwa Mejja’ featuring Nasha Travis was taken down over copyright issues. He did admit that he had sampled the song from another artiste.

