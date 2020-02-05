Melo on his new song “Ololo” and his collaboration with Akothee

Melo Banjo is an upcoming artist from Mombasa, specifically Bombolulu, who has been working in the music industry for over seven years. He sits down on Club 1 Xtra to talk about his musical journey and what it means to make a hit for Nairobi.

His big break

Melo credits his big break to Nonini who was looking for talent and conducted auditions. Melo emerged the winner and soon enough found his way into the mainstream music industry.

On his collaboration with Nonini

According to Melo, he and Nonini performed some tracks together and later parted ways. However, he remains forever grateful to Nonini for introducing him to the market two years ago.

On making global hits

Melo challenged Kenyan artists and all aspiring musicians to ensure that their music is made with a global audience in mind. He discouraged them from creating for a local audience and encouraged them to challenge themselves to reach a bigger audience.

on the secret to his success

During his interview with KBC Club 1 Xtra, he said he attributes the key to his success to collaboration. He also made reference to his collaboration with other popular artists such as Akothee and Nonini, citing that such partnerships expanded his reach into new territories.

On Nairobi as the key to mainstream musical success

Melo also made a point of citing Nairobi as the ideal musical market and encouraging his coastal counterparts to interact with artists and creators from Kenya’s capital. According to him, music that strikes a chord with the ready and eager Nairobi audience will automatically attract more listeners.

On his debut album

During the interview, he also touched on the work he has been doing since the termination of his contract with Nonini’s Bafa Music Group. More importantly, he spoke about his upcoming debut studio album which features a variety of producers and instrumentalists as he strives for an amazing album with an authentic sound. The first single off the album is “Ololo” which pays homage to the streets with its sound and overall vibe.

