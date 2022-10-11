Members of key house committees to be known today

Members of the three important committees in the running of the business of the national assembly will be known Tuesday afternoon when the house sits.

The three committees to be constituted include the House Business Committee, the Committee on Selection and the Committee on Appointments.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula on Thursday last week directed the leaders of Majority and Minority to submit the names of their proposed members to the three committees by 10 am this morning.

Wetangula made the announcement after ruling on which party in the house, holds the majority position.

The three committees are appointed within seven days of the assembly of a new house and serve for a period of three years and the appointed thereafter shall serve for the remainder of the term of the Assembly.

The House Business Committee schedules the business of the house while the committee on appointments vets cabinet secretaries.

The Committee on Selection nominates members to serve in Committees.

