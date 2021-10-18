Membley building collapse: Kiambu buildings to be audited as probe begins

Developers of the collapsed Membely building in Ruiru, Kiambu county will face disciplinary action if found culpable of negligence.

A multi-agency team led by the National Constructions Authority (NCA) will conduct investigations and issue a report in two weeks.

In a joint statement Monday, NCA, Engineers Board of Kenya, and the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors confirmed that were no casualties in the Sunday morning incident. Two guards who were on the premises at the time the building came down were rescued.

The team that met with the Kiambu County top officials blamed the foundation/structural failures as the probable cause of the collapse, which affected an adjacent 9 storey building that was fully occupied. The affected tenants were evacuated to safety.

According to the preliminary findings by the experts, the developers had made an application for registration in the National Construction Authority portal on 10th January 2021 but the same had not been approved pending clarification on documentation sought from the developers;

Following the development, NCA has issued a 30 days notice to owners of unregistered construction works across the country to register with the body or face legal action.

“We have noted with concern that over the recent past there has been an increase in the collapsing of buildings that are under construction….The multi-agency team is still continuing with investigations and will within the next two weeks share a full report as well as sanctions taken against the developers and any other person (s) found to be culpable; recommendations on the way forward with regards to alleviating the collapse of buildings will also be shared” the experts said.

The probe will include a structural design assessment of all ongoing projects within Kiambu in collaboration with the County Government.

Meanwhile, car owners and dealers whose vehicles were destroyed in the rumble are calling on relevant authorities to expedite investigations into the matter.

Joel Ochieng, whose garage was buried in the rumble said that most vehicles were due for return to showrooms and has since lost his sole source of livelihood.