Memorial service for 21 pupils killed in Endarasha school fire underway

Memorial service for 21 pupils who perished in a tragic fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy is currently taking place at Mweiga grounds in Nyeri County.

The devastating fire that broke out on the night of September 5th initially claimed 17 lives. Four additional pupils later succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll to 21.

Religious leaders from the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), Deliverance Church, and the Catholic Church are leading the prayers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba are among high-profile leaders attending the service.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and other local leaders are also in attendance.