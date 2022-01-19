Men urged to report GBV cases to get help

Men experiencing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Kilifi County have been urged to come out and report any case in order to reduce mental health issues that are escalating among male in the county.

Addressing the Media during a GBV summit organized by gender activists in Kilifi Tuesday, Kilifi Mums Chairperson Kibibi Ali said mental health issues are on the rise because men have refused to speak out on issues affecting them to the extent that they end up committing suicide.

Kibibi urged men not to fear airing their views pointing out that Gender-based organizations cannot intervene if the men being affected refuse to speak out.

“There are so many men being abused at home by their wives or female partners and working areas but keep silent about it. Most women are getting help because they report to organizations, the government, neighbours and friends while crying out the issues. Men however are suffering in silence out of fear of being ridiculed by society and as a result, end up killing themselves,” she said.

Kibibi urged the community to avoid stigmatizing men while encouraging them to report cases of gender-based violence affecting them.

Malindi GBV Network Chairperson Helda Lameck told the media that most issues affecting the male gender go unreported since the community only assume that domestic violence is associated with the female gender.

She took issue with communities for stigmatizing men while condemning prejudiced culture which barmen from publicly speaking out whenever they get mistreated by their female partners.

“Going silent on gender issues affecting you men is not the solution. Throwing yourselves in the ocean or killing another person can never solve your issues. Remember, domestic violence is domestic violence whether committed by a woman or a man, both have the right in the constitution. Please come out and report to us when your women abuse you,” Lameck Helda insisted.

Speaking to the media Tuesday Kilifi County Director for Gender and Social Services Mwangome Shumaa said that the devolved government has put in place measures aimed at sensitizing the public to seek assistance when they fall victims to gender violence.

“As the county government we have employed a psychologist counsellor to provide guidance and counselling to victims of gender-based violence hoping that cases of suicide, domestic violence, mental health among others will decrease in the county,” he said.

He acknowledged that the gender department is aware of the rising cases of mental health in men while agreeing that the female gender has lately been given a priority focus over the male gender.

Anisa Omar, Kilifi County Executive Committee member for gender encouraged residents to report GBV cases while emphasizing that the numbers of victims had risen since Covid-19 hit the country.

“Only less than 40 per cent of gender-based violence cases are reported. I am urging all residents of this county to report cases of GBV immediately as they occur. Stop stigmatization among men to bring gender equality,” Omar said.

In recent years, GBV has been seen to target woman with organizations arising in aid of issues affecting women and girls such as women empowerment, girl child education, menstrual hygiene, Sexual and Reproductive Health Right (SRHR).

While the government and non-governmental organizations team up to eradicate the issues affecting women, the male gender has seemingly been abandoned hence creating a gap in the fight for gender equality.