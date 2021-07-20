Men welfare group reaping rewards from manufacturing animal feeds

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru says the County Government has extended support to daily farmers to increase milk production in the County.

Speaking at the Kenya Animal Genetic Resources Center (KAGRC) in Kutus, Governor Waiguru said that her administration has been supporting dairy farmers to produce quality feeds for their animals as well as upgrading their dairy cattle breeds through provision of quality artificial insemination services.

She said the aim is increasing milk production from the current average of five liters per cow per day to 12 liters per cow per day.

“As part of our Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program, we are supporting farmers to increase their incomes with the aim of uplifting their living standards,” she said.

Already a group of farmers in Kirinyaga County is reaping benefits from animal feeds manufacturing an economic empowerment program launched by the Governor.

ACK Thaita Men’s Welfare Group in Kirinyaga Central constituency is using equipment provided by the County Government to make dairy feeds for their livestock as well as selling to other farmers.

The initiative is one of Governor Waiguru’s Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment program that seeks to transform the livelihood of the local community through various agriculture value chain projects,

The welfare group which was initially a table banking group received an animal feed manufacturing plant and equipment and have lauded the Governor for the initiative saying they can now afford a decent livelihood for the families.

Gilbert Muriithi, the host farmer in whose homestead the feeds mixer was installed, says before they received the machine, members grappled with low milk production saying feeds bought from other commercial dealers had compromised quality.

“When we started mixing our own feeds, we bought raw materials and used hands and shovels the process was tedious and slow we could not afford a machine, we wrote a proposal to the county government to be provided with one and within no time our proposal was accepted,” said Julius Muriithi, another member of the group.

Governor Waiguru says her administration has so far supported 473 farmers groups involved in dairy farming, poultry, tomato, avocado, fish, pig production and bee keeping across the County through the National Agricultural Rural Inclusive Growth Program (NARIGP).

Waiguru said through the program, farmers have been supported to diversify on agricultural production which shields them from over reliance on specific crop production.