Men who tried to ‘grab’ land linked to President Kenyatta charged

Four men who colluded to execute a fake ownership and sale of property allegedly belonging to President Uhuru Kenyatta have been charged in a Nairobi court.

The accused, Mohamed Muhammud Wako, James Owino Opere, Jonah Saluni Tuuko and Samakin Lesingira are said to have plotted to irregularly allocate themselves and fraudulently transfer the parcel of land that is registered under M/S Goodison Trust Corporation Limited.

Court established that the four conspired and made a false document in September 2020 purporting to be a genuine and valid plan issued by the Director of Surveys for the 5 acre piece of land in Windy Ridge Lane in Karen with an estimated value of Kshs. 350 million.

Mohamed Muhammud Wako, popular as Hussein Maohamed, has been charged with 10 counts including conspiracy to defraud, forgery, forcible entry, making a document without authority, and making a false document.

“On unknown date and place in the Republic of Kenya, Mohamed Muhammud Wako jointly with another before the court, with intent to defraud M/S GOODISON TRUST CORPORATION LIMITED of her parcel of land LR. NO. 1159/88……forged a signature of Stephen Maina Gitira on document namely Deed Plan No. 422365,” Chief magistrate Wendy Kagendo ruled

The other three are facing charges of forcible and violent entry to the said property on the 3rd of January.

The four who appeared in Milimani court Friday morning pleaded not guilty. The 1st accused (Mohamed Muhammud Wako) was granted a bond of Kshs. 2 million, while the other 3 accused persons were handed a bond of Kshs. 500,000 and a cash bail of Kshs. 200,000 ahead of pretrial set for 19th of January.

In the meantime, the four will be detained at Muthaiga police station.