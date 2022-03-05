Menengai stun KCB to book Kenya Cup final berth against Kabras

KCB RFC hopes of clinching the Kenya Cup title for the fifth consecutive time were dashed after suffering a 24-17 loss to Menengai Oilers in a Kenya Cup semi-finals match that was played at KCB Ruaraka Sports Club.

Menengai Oilers made their intentions known right from kick-off winning three penalties within the first 15 minutes of play which were successfully converted to give the Oilers a 9-0 lead.

The bankers would launch comeback efforts as utility back Darwin Mukidza scored the first try for the Bankers.Two minutes to the break, Oilers were awarded another penalty to extend their lead to 12 points to 7 at half time.

Substitute Vincent Onyala’s try in the second half was not enough for the Bankers as Oilers capitalized on penalties winning 5 more which were easily converted to give the visitors a comfortable 24-17 win against the defending champions, KCB RFC.

This is the first time KCB will fail to qualify for finals since 2016 as Oilers booked their first ever Kenya Cup final spot.

In another semi final match played at Kakamega ASK Showgrounds Kabras Sugar beat Strathmore Leos 29-9.

Menengai Oilers will face their counterparts Kabras RFC in the finals to be played at Kakamega Showground on 12th of March 2022.