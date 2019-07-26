Men’s basketball team to face DRC in AfroCan finals

Written By: Kennedy Langat
The national men’s basketball team, Morans, will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in the AfroCan tournament finals after easing through Morocco 96-66 in the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final match, Democratic Republic of Congo beat Angola 84-78 to book a date with Kenya in the final to be played Saturday.

Kenya won the first three quarters 27-11, 23-15, 27-20 before going down 19-20 in the last quarter but went ahead to carry the day.

The Morans were propelled in the encounter by Eric Mutoro who put up a man of the match performance by picking a game-high of 32 points.

Denmark based Tylor Ongwae added on the second-highest individual score of the night, sinking in 20 points for the Morans while Tom Wamukota and Griffin Ligare picked eight each.

The Morans went off the first quarter with a 27-11 lead and at half time, the Morans were sailing comfortably and led 50-26, stretching it further to a 77-46 scoreline by the end of the third quarter.

Skipper Griffin Ligare, Okari and Mutoro were rested in the fourth quarter with Kenya already ahead which Morocco went on to win 19-20.

The Kenyan side had overcome Tunisia in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night to qualify for the semis.

The exemplary performance by Morans saw Kenyans take to social media to congratulate the team for the good show.

