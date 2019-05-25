National men’s hockey team trounces Green Sharks 2-1 in friendly

National men’s hockey team trounced league side Green Sharks 2-1 in an entertaining friendly match played at City Park Hockey stadium.

The match was used a buildup ahead of the Africa 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers slated for August in South Africa.

The squad of 34 players drawn from clubs and universities has been training at the City Park Hockey stadium since the start of the year.

The team which is a blend of veterans and upcoming players will be tasked to ensure Kenya returns at the international stage.

Veteran tactician Meshack Senge is optimistic the time remaining before the qualifiers is enough to come up with a formidable.

Senge insists with proper preparations and friendly matches his charges can pull a surprise in South Africa.

The former Kenyan international revealed that he will trim the side to 25 players next weekend.

The Africa 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers are slated for 12th -22nd August in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Red Bull Neymar Junior Five tournament came to a close after an electrifying final held at the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi.

Gamerz FC from Nairobi secured their shot at clinching the world final title after defeating a strong Hamburg FC from Mombasa.

Red Bull Neymar Junior’s Five is an annual tournament that aims to inspire and give wings to upcoming game changers in football and is sponsored by the Neymar Junior Foundation.

The National finalists will visit and play at the foundation’s headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

A total of 327 teams from Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu registered for the tournament.

